PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 1,612,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

