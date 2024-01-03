PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

