PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,765. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

