PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.