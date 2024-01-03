PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

