PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 918,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

