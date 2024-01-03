PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 1,076,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,542. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

