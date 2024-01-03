PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,815. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

