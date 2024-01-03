PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,508. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

