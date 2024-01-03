PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164 over the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 422,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

