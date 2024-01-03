PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.20. 490,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

