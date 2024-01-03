PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.69 on Wednesday, reaching $240.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,728,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,220,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $765.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

