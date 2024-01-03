PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.18. 270,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,928. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.49 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

