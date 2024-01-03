PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. 413,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,185.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

