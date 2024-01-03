PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 336.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.52. 2,815,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $429.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.