PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. 271,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

