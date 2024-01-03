PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

