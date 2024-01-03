PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $788.70. 215,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,417. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

