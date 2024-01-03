PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. 588,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

