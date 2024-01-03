PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 165,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

