PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,023 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

