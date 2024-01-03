PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.26. 1,082,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

