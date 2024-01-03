PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $572.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.51 and its 200-day moving average is $547.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.