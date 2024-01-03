PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,334. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

