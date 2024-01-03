PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 6,256,219 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

