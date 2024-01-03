PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.2 %

RCL stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

