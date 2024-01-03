PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,359. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $485.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

