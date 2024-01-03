PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,792.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. 1,093,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,917. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.