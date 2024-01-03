PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. 614,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,467. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.