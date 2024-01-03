PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,588 shares of company stock worth $994,727 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 410,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

