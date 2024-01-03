PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.48. The stock had a trading volume of 401,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,287. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

