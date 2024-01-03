PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.21. 873,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,859. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

