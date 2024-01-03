PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,772. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

