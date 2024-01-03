PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $217.33. 705,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $204.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

