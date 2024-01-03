PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,399. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

