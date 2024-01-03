PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 250,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,297,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

