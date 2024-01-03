PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $209,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Splunk by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 444,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. 597,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,089. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

