PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 222,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

