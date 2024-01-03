PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.65. 515,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $227.18.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

