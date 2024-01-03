PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.18. 256,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,813. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.