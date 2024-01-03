PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 19,554,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,467,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

