PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 1,002,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

