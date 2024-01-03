PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Boosted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.