PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.70

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 514621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

