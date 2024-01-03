Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

