Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.