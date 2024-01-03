Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $264.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.80. 738,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,132. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

