Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

