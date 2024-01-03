Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 4,786,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,139,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 8.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 17.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,546.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.