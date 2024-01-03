Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to “Overweight”

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 612,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,840. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

