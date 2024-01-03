PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

